Florida officer shot dead, another one hurt in possible ambush, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla — A Florida police officer was shot dead and a second one critically injured in what may have been an ambush while responding to a call in Kissimmee, authorities said.

The injured officer is in “grave critical condition” after the shooting, Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious activity call just before 9:30 pm Friday. Within minutes, gunfire erupted, surprising the officers, who were not able to return fire, O’Dell said.

“Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the road way,” O’Dell said.

Baxter, a three-year-veteran of the Kissimmee Police Department, was pronounced dead. Howard remains hospitalized.

3 arrested; one sought

Police arrested three people following the shooting, and are searching for a fourth person.

“At this time, we have a strong suspect in custody that we are interviewing,” O’Dell said.

Following the news of the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!” the President said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott described Baxter as a husband, a father and a hero.

“Tonight we lost a brave officer – Matthew Baxter,” he tweeted.

Kissimmee is about 20 miles south of Orlando.