Driver hits corner of house, transported to hospital in serious condition

Posted 5:17 am, August 19, 2017, by

FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff Department is investigating after a driver ran into a house at high speed early Saturday morning.

Police say the car, going east on Meadowlake, tore through the yard and hit the corner of a house.

The male driver was unconscious.

He was transported to St. Vincent hospital in serious condition.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The two people inside of the house were not hurt.

Police say the car bounced off of the house after impact, and caused damage to the bricks and siding.

The investigation is ongoing.

