Bones found in wooded area on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating an apparent death on the city’s near southwest side Saturday.

Police were called to the 1600 block of West Oliver Street around 3:45 p.m. That scene is near Harding Street.

Investigators found human remains in a wooded area at that location.

Crime lab crews were called to the scene.

Officers were stationed near the scene to secure the area where bones were found.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Sunday to continue their investigation.