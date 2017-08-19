Bones found in wooded area on southwest side

Posted 10:59 pm, August 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating an apparent death on the city’s near southwest side Saturday.

Police were called to the 1600 block of West Oliver Street around 3:45 p.m. That scene is near Harding Street.

Investigators found human remains in a wooded area at that location.

Crime lab crews were called to the scene.

Officers were stationed near the scene to secure the area where bones were found.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene Sunday to continue their investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s