Motorcyclist strikes, injures Hamilton Co. police officer

Posted 1:31 am, August 19, 2017, by
 INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Friday night, authorities responded to the scene of 56th and North Arlington Avenue on reports of a police officer struck and injured by a motorcyclist.

The officer was a Hamilton County Deputy, who was working part time in a construction zone in that area. He was directing traffic when he was hit, and transported to Methodist hospital. He suffers injuries to his leg.

The motorcyclist is cooperative, and police say alcohol is suspected at this point in the investigation.

We will keep you updated on this incident as more information comes in.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s