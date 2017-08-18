× We get a break from the humidity today but more heat, humidity and 90s return by early next week

Happy Friday! It will be a pleasant Friday. The humidity will be lower and temperatures will be seasonal, with a cloud/sun mix and dry conditions. You can expect the breezy conditions to continue through the afternoon.

The majority of the weekend will be dry, however we could see a few isolated showers on radar around 8am Saturday morning. Not everyone will see the rain, but we’ll all see more clouds than sun at times on Saturday. There will be an additional ISOLATED rain chance after 3pm Saturday as well.

Sunday without a doubt will but the hotter and more humid of the two days this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the 90s and hazy sunshine. We’ll stay completely dry on Sunday.

On Monday the eclipse takes place. We’ll see about 90% totality right here in central Indiana. That totality will last about 2 minutes around 2:25pm. We could have some high clouds and haze to contend with, however we Monday will be dry. It appears that viewing conditions should be decent across our state.

Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday and we turn cooler late next week.