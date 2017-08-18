Water main break impacts service for thousands on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water main break on the north side of Indianapolis is impacting service for thousands of people.

Citizens Energy confirmed the water main break is located at 96th Street and Gray Road. It’s affecting service at North Central High School, Keystone at the Crossing, and surrounding areas. The north bound lane of Gray Road is open. However, the south bound lane of Gray Road is closed from Haven Point Boulevard to 96th Street. Expect delays in that area.

It is unclear at this time when water will be restored, but we’re told it could take several hours.