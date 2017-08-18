× Two suspects arrested, accused of stealing from storage units in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police arrested two people accused of stealing objects from storage units in Columbus.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Storage Express at 2650 Eastwood Drive on a report of suspicious people carrying bolt cutters inside the facility. When they arrived, the officers found a suspicious vehicle with a license plate which was removed from the car and placed inside.

They saw two suspects using a tool to enter one of the storage units. The suspects were taken into custody and officers recovered a set of bolt cutters and a number of cut pad locks.

The suspects were identified as Cody Manvilla, 26, of Taylorsville and Christina Michael, 43, of Columbus. Manvilla had five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Both were taken to the Bartholomew County jail on four preliminary counts of theft.