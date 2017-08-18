New York teen who allegedly choked mom’s ex-boyfriend to death to stop attack is charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A woman's son has been charged after he allegedly choked his mother's ex-boyfriend to death Monday after spotting the man beating her inside their New York City apartment, police said.

Luis Moux, 18, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the NYPD.

The 43-year-old ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Stanley Washington, also of the Bronx, showed up at the University Avenue apartment around 4:30 a.m. to talk to the mother, police said. The two argued in the hallway.

He followed her into the apartment and then allegedly began beating the 37-year-old woman, police said. Her son, Moux, heard what was happening and rushed out of his bedroom.

The teen allegedly fought with his mom's ex-boyfriend, pulling the man off of his mother, police said. He allegedly put Washington in a chokehold until his mother's ex-boyfriend lost consciousness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police sources told WPIX that the mother, who had briefly passed out, woke up to sight of her son standing over her ex-boyfriend.

Police sources said Washington has 26 prior arrests. Two of them are for instances of domestic violence against the teenager's mother. The 18-year-old has no prior criminal record.

Police took Moux into custody on Monday.