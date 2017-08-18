× Southport High School football players to wear helmet patch honoring Lt. Allan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Friday night, the Southport High School Cardinals will pay tribute to a fallen police officer as they play Roncalli.

On every Southport player’s helmet, a sticker will be present with a ribbon depicting the “thin blue line” and “SPT 10” underneath to honor Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan.

Allan was fatally shot while responding to the scene of a car crash in Homecroft. Police say Aaron was trying to help Jason Brown, the driver of the vehicle, when brown pulled out a gun and shot Allan 11 times. Brown has been charged with murder.

Thousands attended the officer’s funeral, who was affectionately called “teddy bear” after performing many acts of kindness, including helping a family celebrate Christmas and surprising a little boy with his own police car.