Southport High School football players to wear helmet patch honoring Lt. Allan

Posted 3:51 pm, August 18, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Josh Campbell.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Friday night, the Southport High School Cardinals will pay tribute to a fallen police officer as they play Roncalli.

On every Southport player’s helmet, a sticker will be present with a ribbon depicting the “thin blue line” and “SPT 10” underneath to honor Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan.

Allan was fatally shot while responding to the scene of a car crash in Homecroft. Police say Aaron was trying to help Jason Brown, the driver of the vehicle, when brown pulled out a gun and shot Allan 11 times. Brown has been charged with murder.

Thousands attended the officer’s funeral, who was affectionately called “teddy bear” after performing many acts of kindness, including helping a family celebrate Christmas and surprising a little boy with his own police car.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s