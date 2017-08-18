× Sheriff: Lafayette man recorded fatal shooting of wife

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Authorities say an Indiana man accused of killing his wife recorded audio of the shooting on a cellphone.

Patrick Elliott, 50, has been charged with murder, providing false information and use of a firearm in connection to the August 8 death of his wife, Donita Elliott, 47, the Journal & Courier reported .

Court documents show the recording includes the couple talking, the shot striking Donita Elliott and her pleas for help.

“But he refuses and indicates he will help her after he watches her die,” according to the affidavit.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard said it isn’t clear why Elliott made the recording.

Police were called to the couple’s Lafayette home on Aug. 7 during a domestic fight. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Barry Richard confirmed that officers stayed at the residence for an hour, at which point Donita Elliott left the house and officers believed the situation had stabilized.

Donita Elliott returned to the home about five hours later. Patrick Elliott called authorities early Aug. 8 to report that he’d shot her in self-defense.

The autopsy said Donita Elliott died from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Patrick Elliott said in a letter to his church Sunday that Donita Elliott suffered from bipolar disorder and that she tried to attack him with a knife.

Court documents show Patrick Elliott told authorities he planted the knife in the room.

Elliott is scheduled for trial in November.