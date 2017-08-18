Police searching for man who robbed banks in Broad Ripple, Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are searching for a suspect that robbed an Old National Bank on Friday morning.

Police believe the same individual robbed a bank in Broad Ripple wearing the same clothes.

The Old National bank that was robbed is located at 2401 S. Madison St.

He is described as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt and black hat. Police say he was reportedly wearing the same clothes in both robberies.

Police are urging the public to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-8477 if you recognize this suspect.

