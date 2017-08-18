× Police: Muncie teen defending mom fatally stabs man with scissors

MUNCIE, Ind. — A prosecutor says a 16-year-old in Muncie likely won’t face charges after fatally stabbing a man who is accused of abusing his mother.

Chief Deputy Delaware County Prosecutor Zach Craig said Thursday that evidence in the case and interviews point toward “a valid case of self-defense.”

Muncie police Capt. Joe Todd tells The Star Press the teen and his mother told investigators the man was physically abusing her Wednesday night when the boy jumped on his back and stabbed him with scissors. The man apparently was the woman’s boyfriend.

Todd says the man was found dead in a nearby yard. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.