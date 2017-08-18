× Police make arrest in connection with online threat targeting Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Metropolitan School District of Warren Township says police arrested a suspect in connection with an online threat directed at Warren Central High School.

The image that was circulating on social media shows a young man posing with a gun. He warned about a shooting at Warren Central and also mentioned the school’s football game Friday night.

Warren Township police and the IMPD Cyber Crimes Unit is working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s office to bring charges against the person responsible for the social media posts. The Instagram account in question has since been deactivated.

The suspect has not been identified.

In a message sent to families, the school district said: