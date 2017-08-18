Police chief creates video to update Aaron Bailey case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While prosecutors consider the case of Aaron Bailey, IMPD’s police chief is taking to social media to update where investigations stand and the department's progress on changes promised in the wake of Bailey’s death.

June 29, police said Bailey drove away from a traffic stop and crashed his car on the northwest side. Two IMPD officers opened fire, striking Bailey. An autopsy report given to CBS4 by an attorney representing Bailey’s family showed he was hit four times in the back. Police said they did not find a weapon in his vehicle.

“My father didn’t deserve to die like that,” Bailey’s daughter, Erica Bailey, said.

Whether the shooting was justified is under investigation. There is both a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting, and the FBI opened a civil rights probe.

In a YouTube video released Thursday, Chief Bryan Roach said on the administrative side, the officers involved were interviewed, cooperating and on administrative duties.

He said the criminal investigation was passed on to prosecutors and that information obtained during the investigation was passed on to the FBI.

“The prosecutor will then determine whether to make a decision himself, send it to a grand jury or he could also assign a special prosecutor,” Roach said in the video.

In the meantime, IMPD is working to implement changes to public safety policy Mayor Joe Hogsett outlined in the wake of the shooting.

“We’re not just checking the box, we’re not just taking the training to say we’ve taken the training. A real organizational change is gonna occur when we understand implicit bias and understand diversity and inclusion and are able to mesh that within the organization,” Roach said.

Roach said last week he met with other major city police chiefs in Louisville for a conversation on creating a national consensus policy on how cities respond to officer involved shootings.

Roach said in regards to IMPD, they’ve identified 21 recommendations around the use of force, developed roll call training curriculum, set dates for implicit bias training, are looking at creating a use of force review board, have created an office of diversity and inclusion and turned over a review of training curriculum for external review.

“We appreciate the details regarding their ongoing program, but there was very little presented specifically regarding the case of Aaron Bailey's shooting,” Craig Karpe, the attorney representing Bailey’s family, said.

Nearly two months after his death, Bailey’s family said they still have questions.

“The moments between, why was he pulled over, basically what was the officers' intent?” Bailey’s sister, Kimberly Brown said.

Karpe said they want an independent prosecutor on the case.

Last week, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office released this statement:

"Our office has received IMPD’s investigation and just this week received the Coroner’s report on the death of Mr. Aaron Bailey. In addition, Prosecutor Curry has directed investigators assigned to our office to follow up on information which may be pertinent to the investigation. This matter remains a priority for our office. More information will be provided on the anticipated next steps in the process as the investigative phase concludes."