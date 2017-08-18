× Mostly dry, warm weather ahead for the weekend

Central Indiana is in the middle of a long dry spell and this will be a mainly dry weekend. We’ll have a chance for a few spotty showers Saturday afternoon as a warm front approaches but most of the day will be dry.

South of the warm front highs will rise into the low 90s Sunday.

For the solar eclipse Monday afternoon expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a heat index in the 90s.

Strong storms are likely by mid-week as a cold front approaches.

We’ll have a few spotty showers Saturday.

Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low 90s on Monday.

We’ll have increasing clouds during the day on Monday.

The solar eclipse will be visible on Monday.

Totality will last about two minutes.

Scattered t-storms will develop Tuesday.

Showers will end early on Wednesday.