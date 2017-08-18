× Home undergoing renovation goes up in flames

INDIANAPOLIS–A house undergoing significant renovations caught fire late Thursday on the city’s west side.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 2200 W. Washington St. shortly before 10 p.m. The three-story structure had heavy fire showing. Although there was an initial report of a person possible trapped inside, rescuers determined that the structure was unoccupied.

The property owner was on-scene. Damage was estimated at about $100,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.