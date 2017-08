× Fishers YMCA evacuated after chemical spill

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Fire Department says they are investigating a chemical spill at the YMCA on 126th Street.

The chemical is used in pools, but officials did not say which specific chemical was the issue.

Officials say seven people were evaluated and the scene, but nobody needed to be transported to the hospital. The facility was evacuated.

HAZMAT and fire crews are still on the scene investigating.