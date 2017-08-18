× 10 arrested as officials dismantle massive Indy drug ring; Meth, heroin, cocaine and more seized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Authorities announced a drug trafficking organization which brought “unprecedented quantities” of illegal drugs to Indianapolis has been dismantled.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler says ten people face a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The following suspects were arrested:

Brayan Quinonez, 23, Indianapolis

Nansi Juarez Robles, 42, Indianapolis

Lauro Parra, 41, Indianapolis

Dwayne Dodd, 40, Indianapolis

Ryan Baird, 33, Indianapolis

Charles Craft, 47, Indianapolis

Donald Bell, 38, Indianapolis

Cory Bailey, 40, Indianapolis

Curt Glass, 35, Fort Wayne

Michael Smith, 43, Indianapolis

Quinonez is accused of being the source of the drug supply. Officials say he shared a house in the 3100 block of Ellen Drive with Juarez-Robles and her four children. Prosecutors say this is where the redistribution of drugs took place. Quinonez would front the drugs he received from the border to Parra and others, who would then sell the drugs.

Minkler says Quinonez would be paid after the drugs were sold on the street. Parra, assisted by Ryan Baird, distributed cocaine to individuals such as Dwayne Dodd, and methamphetamine to individuals such as Charles Craft, Donald Bell, and Cory Bailey. Donald Bell, in turn, supplied individuals such as Curt Glass and Mike Smith.

“Drug trafficking organizations bring gun violence to our neighborhoods and take advantage of the addiction problem this community and our nation faces,” said Minkler. “This illegal activity will not be tolerated and those who deal drugs in Marion County will soon realize my commitment to help stop the flow of narcotics here. I want the Southern District of Indiana to be the most inhospitable place in the country to sell drugs.”

Police seized more than 66 pounds of meth, six pounds of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, $50,000 in cash and 17 firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s office described some of the guns as “assault-style weapons.”

“Targeting illegal drug dealers will continue to be a collective focus of IMPD and our federal, state and local partners,” said Chief Bryan Roach. “These types of illegal drugs and the individuals who distribute them often degrade the quality of life for our community and bring with them unacceptable levels of violence.”

The defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.