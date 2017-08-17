Woman seriously injured in east side house fire; 5 other people escape

Posted 2:58 am, August 17, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS– A 21-year-old woman was injured early Thursday in a house fire on the city’s east side.

Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of Elmhurst Dr. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Six people had been inside the residence–five of whom escaped without injury. The 21-year-old victim was overcome with smoke inhalation. She was transported in serious condition to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

Investigators determined that the blaze started in the garage before spreading throughout the house. The cause is unknown at this time.

 

 

