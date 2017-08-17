× Warren Central bolsters security after ‘non-credible’ threat surfaces online

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warren Central will have additional security Thursday after the school received a cyber threat that’s been circulating online.

The image circulating on social media shows a young man posing with a gun. He warned about a shooting at Warren Central and also mentioned the school’s upcoming football game.

District officials said they don’t believe the threat is credible. Still, they’re taking it serious and said they’ll have extra security. Warren police and the IMPD Cyber Crime Unit are investigating the threat, which appeared on Instagram. The account has since been deactivated.

Here’s the message from the school: