Warren Central bolsters security after ‘non-credible’ threat surfaces online
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warren Central will have additional security Thursday after the school received a cyber threat that’s been circulating online.
The image circulating on social media shows a young man posing with a gun. He warned about a shooting at Warren Central and also mentioned the school’s upcoming football game.
District officials said they don’t believe the threat is credible. Still, they’re taking it serious and said they’ll have extra security. Warren police and the IMPD Cyber Crime Unit are investigating the threat, which appeared on Instagram. The account has since been deactivated.
Here’s the message from the school:
We are aware of the cyber threat that has been made against our high school. We take all threats seriously and immediately notified the authorities. Currently the Warren Police, along with the IMPD Cyber Crime Unit is investigating. Although the threat has been deemed to be non-credible, the district will have additional security and police presence at our buildings when school resumes. We believe at this time that it is safe for our students to come to school.
We will continue to keep our families up to date via our district EdConnect communications system.