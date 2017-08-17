× Troopers at Indianapolis post welcome new K9 officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those in the area may see a new pooch out with state police. The Indianapolis post just added a new K9 officer to its district.

Trooper Jonathan Haugh and his K9 partner Smitty recently graduated from the K9 academy in Indianapolis.

The duo trained for 12 weeks in narcotic searches, aggression control, building searches, tracking, article searches, and obedience. Police say Smitty is also certified in the detection of narcotic odors related to methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

Since joining the department, Haugh has taken on additional duties as a member of the ISP Honor Guard, the Tactical Intervention Platoon and is a Field Training Officer. He originally patrolled Marion, Johnson and Shelby counties, but will now cover all seven counties of the Indianapolis District as a K9 handler.

Police say Smitty’s name was chosen by Haugh to pay homage to ISP Trooper Herbert Smith, who was killed in the line of duty just north of Shelbyville, Indiana in 1946.

Haugh explained that he read an article where Herbert Smith was referenced as “Smitty.”

“I thought since ISP is giving me a great opportunity by being one of their K9 handlers, I could give back a little by naming my canine after a trooper who has given the ultimate sacrifice,” Haugh said.