INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IMPD SWAT is on the scene of a person barricaded in a home on the city’s east side.

The scene is in the 4500 block of Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, near East Washington Street and South Sherman Drive.

IMPDNOW: IMPD SWAT and negotiators on-scene of barricaded subject in 4500 blk Pleasant Run Pkwy. PIO responding. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 17, 2017

No further information was immediately provided. This story is developing.