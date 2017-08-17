× Study: Indiana is 2nd worst state to grow old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As it turns out, Indiana is not a good place to grow old.

The Hoosier state did not fare well on a list of best and worst places to do that, according to a study by Caring.com.

The site ranked every state based on financial, healthcare and quality of life categories for senior care. Indiana came in as the second worst state in the country.

Caring.com says older people ranked physical health and sense of community very poor here. But there is one positive–older people in Indiana reported good financial wellbeing.

West Virginia ranked as the worst place to grow old, and Utah came in as the best place to grow old.

The results of the study were compiles using 150,000 reviews from the website as well as Genworth’s 2016 Cost of Living Survey, The Gallup Healthways Well-Being Index, and the Long-term Services and Supports State scorecard.