× I-65 reopens in Columbus after temporary closure due to traffic hazard

Update: All lanes reopened by 12:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ind. – All lanes of southbound and northbound I-65 are closed in Columbus due to a traffic hazard.

The closure in the northbound lanes is near State Road 58 at mile marker 64.

The closure in the southbound lanes is near State Road 46 at mile marker 68.

Police say there is a distraught man on the bridge and there is no timetable as to when it will reopen.