× Police: Indianapolis man arrested for selling “gray death” after investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Delaware County Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into a 41-year-old Indianapolis man that led to his arrest for selling what investigators believe was “gray death.”

Derrick House was arrested Monday for selling drugs after a lengthy investigation that began in late June.

Using a confidential informant, detectives reportedly bought drugs believed to be “gray death” on five separate occasions from House. The first series of buys took place at a residence in the 3300 block of Emerson Ave.

Another buy reportedly took place at another residence located in the 6200 block of E. 43rd St., believed to be House’s current residence.

The CI reportedly issued a takedown command as House was searching the person in the fifth buy on Monday. Officers converged onto the residence and House was apprehended in the 3300 block of Bancroft St. after a short foot chase.

He allegedly had a $100 bill on his person that matched serial numbers of the “buy” money provided by police.

Police say at least $1,000 of drugs were bought during each of the five deals.

House faces 14 felony counts for selling narcotics.

Police say “Gray death” is a deadly mix of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.