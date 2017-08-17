× Police arrest second person in connection with Brownsburg double shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Brownsburg that prompted an Amber Alert.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, officers arrested Julio Cesar Bonilla late Wednesday night. Preliminary charges against him include murder and attempted murder, according to records from the Hendricks County Jail.

Investigators believe Bonilla was driving the car in which Cristhian Garcia was a passenger. Garcia then shot two people Tuesday night outside the HomeGoods distribution center in Brownsburg, police say. One of the victims, Jesus Huesca, died while the other victim, Alicia Canise Canizales, is recovering.

The shooting led to an hours-long standoff on the southwest side of Indianapolis and later triggered an Amber Alert because police feared Garcia’s three children were in danger. Police arrested Garcia after he was spotted in downtown Indianapolis just before noon Wednesday. The children have been placed in protective custody.