Notre Dame, Purdue expand upcoming series to 6 games starting in 2021

Posted 5:34 pm, August 17, 2017

Notre Dame Stadium (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue and Notre Dame have added two more games to their four-game series.

The Boilermakers on Thursday announced the expansion of the series, saying they will play the Fighting Irish six times over the eight-year period from 2021-28.

Purdue also will play home games against Memphis in 2020 and Indiana State in 2022, and will push its game at Wake Forest back a year to 2028 to accommodate one of the Notre Dame games.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski graduated from Notre Dame and played baseball there. New Boilermakers football coach Jeff Brohm calls it “a no-brainer to add more games against them” because of the Fighting Irish’s close proximity and prestige.

