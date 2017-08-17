× Jury acquits sex offender in connection with Bloomington man’s death

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A jury found John Henry Griffin not guilty on Thursday for the murder of a Bloomington man.

Griffin, a registered sex offender, was accused of killing 66-year-old Donald Gentry in September of 2016 along with Christina Harmon, who was acquitted of any charges in connection with this case on June 9.

Griffin was charged with murder in October after police said they seized potential significant items of evidence and Griffin’s car.

Investigators said Harmon and Griffin went to Gentry’s home to buy drugs. Harmon had been accused of telling Griffin where Gentry hid the drugs and the location of a hammer he could use as a weapon.

Harmon told investigators that she and Griffin went to Bloomington’s Motel 6 and tossed a bloody brick over a fence. Police later found the brick and hammer from Gentry’s porch at the location.

Harmon admitted to police that she was at the scene but said she was sitting in a parked vehicle when Griffin allegedly killed Gentry.

No additional details surrounding the verdict are available at this time.