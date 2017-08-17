× Indianapolis woman sentenced to 10 years after immigration scam through local churches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she ran an immigration scam through churches that netted tens of thousands of dollars.

Judith Palma was sentenced Thursday after she reportedly gained the trust of two pastors and told them she could provide legal immigration documents for a fee. Those documents were never produced.

“Judith Palma took advantage of some of the most vulnerable and naïve individuals in our community. Persons such as Palma who exploit a position of trust and target such vulnerable victims will be strenuously investigated and prosecuted,” stated Prosecutor Curry. “I commend our Grand Jury Division investigators and our interpreters who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Palma falsely claimed that she had a contact who was an attorney in the Indianapolis Immigration Office that could help produce U.S. Permanent Residency Cards.

The investigation was led by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Grand Jury Division