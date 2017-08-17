× Foot surgery will keep Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will open the season without the anchor of their offensive line.

Center Ryan Kelly will undergo surgery to address a foot injury suffered last Thursday. The team had hoped immobilizing the foot was all that was needed, but that proved not to be the case.

“Ryan unfortunately is going to have to have surgery,’’ Chuck Pagano said after Thursday morning’s practice. “He’ll make a full and complete recovery. He’s going to miss some time. How much time, I don’t know. I don’t have a timetable.’’

Even the most optimistic timetable won’t have Kelly back for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The loss of Kelly further complicates the Colts’ offensive problems. The status of quarterback Andrew Luck for the Rams game remains uncertain as he continues his rehab from January shoulder surgery.

The Colts will consider their options to replace Kelly. Internally, Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie and Warren Central High School product, likely steps in. His backup is Adam Redmond.

Last week, the team had veteran center/guard Jeremy Zuttah in for a free-agent visit. He was a Pro Bowl alternate at center for the Baltimore Ravene last season.

“We’ll look at everybody,’’ Pagano said. “The roster’s fluid. We bring guys in all the time.’’

The significance of Kelly’s loss can’t be overstated.

The 2016 first-round draft pick was one of 11 rookies to start all 16 games last season. He joined Steve McKinney, Adam Meadows, Tarik Glenn and Ron Solt as the only Colts’ rookies to start all 16 games.

Pagano stressed the team had hoped rest would address Kelly’s injury.

“We put him in a boot roughly six or seven days ago and we wanted to give it a week,’’ he said. Always err on the side of caution, immobilize that thing and that thing’s going to heal on its own.

“That’s not the case.’’

This story will be updated.