× Illinois trucking company breaks ground on new northwest Indiana HQ, adding 500 jobs

GARY, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb spent his Thursday up in northwest Indiana, as he was on-hand to welcome HMD Trucking to Indiana.

The company broke ground on their future 35,000-square-foot HQ in Gary and plans to create up to 500 new jobs for Hoosiers by 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome HMD Trucking to Indiana – home to balanced budgets, a AAA credit rating and a low cost of doing business,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “It is clear why HMD Trucking decided to move from Illinois to Indiana. We have become the best state in the Midwest to start, get and grow jobs.”

HMD Trucking is currently located in Chicago Ridge, Illinois and hauls freight all across the country.

The new facility in Gary will include a 9,000-square-foot office building for their administrative team and a 26,000-square-foot space for truck and trailer maintenance, repair and warehouse.

“We chose Indiana and the city of Gary for this investment because of the affordability to grow our business and build our new facility, advancements in the logistics industry and central location, which makes it easy for us serve our entire marketplace with more direct routes, avoiding congestion and time delays,” said Henry Malukas, president and founder of HMD Trucking.

HMD Trucking plans to start hiring drivers at the end of 2017 and to list job openings for multiple types of positions, including warehouse associates, office staff, drivers, mechanics and management professionals, in 2018. Interested applicants can apply online.