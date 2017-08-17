× Humane Society waiving adoption fees Saturday for ‘Clear the Shelters’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Humane Society of Indianapolis is participating in the “Clear the Shelters” nationwide initiative this Saturday and will be waiving adoption fees.

The event is being held at the Humane Society located at 729 N. Michigan Rd.

“We’re looking forward to participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters initiative, and we think it’s a unique way to work together and find great homes for the many homeless animals in Central Indiana,” Steven Stolen, Chief Executive Officer at IndyHumane, says.

Normal adoption procedures will apply and more information can be found at indyhumane.org.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.