Family remembers two sisters killed by a teen who crashed through Clinton County home

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – We are learning that the teen driver who crashed through a Clinton County home killing two sisters will be charged as an adult. Now, the girls family is speaking to FOX 59 about the crash and their daughters.

“There was a loud thunder noise and it was like an explosion,” said Bridget Fullerton.

Fullerton tells us about the moment a car came crashing through her Clinton County home killing her two daughters.

“Then the wall just starts falling and there was debris everywhere. I got thrown down but I got up because of the girls…” said Fullerton.

Family members tell us 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 8-year-old Callie Fullerton were on the couch watching TV when police say 17-year-old Alia Sierra crashed through the Fullerton’s living room.

“I realized that the car was on top of the couch where the girls were,” said Fullerton.

The sisters were killed on impact. Family members tried to lift the car off the girls.

“We were yelling for the girls and there was nothing. Jacob was trying to pull his little sister out from underneath the car,” said Fullerton.

Police believe Sierra was driving at least 80 miles an hour and may have been under the influence of opioids when she crashed through the home, which is more than 100-feet from the roadway.

“I always said as long as mommy is in the house you have nothing to be afraid of and I just hate it because I could not do anything to help them,” said Fullerton.

Sierra faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness. The Clinton County prosecutors office tells us she will be charged as an adult.

“No matter what happens to her…even if they let her go tomorrow or if they put her in prison for life, our lives are still destroyed. It is never going to be the same,” said the girl’s dad Todd Fullerton.

The family tells us Haleigh was a straight a student who had a bright future. The teen planned on attending Purdue University. Callie was smart, competitive, and sweet. Both had their whole lives ahead of them.

“Even if she does have to do time, her mom can still go see her. We can not see our kids…we have to go to the cemetery,” said Bridget.

Sierra is set to appear in Clinton County court Friday morning for her first hearing.