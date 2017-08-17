× Court doc: HomeGoods victim says husband shot her because she wanted to leave him

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A newly released probable cause affidavit provides a better picture of the events surrounding the fatal workplace shooting at the HomeGoods distribution center in Brownsburg.

Two employees of the facility, Alicia Canizales and Jesus Hueska, were wounded during the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Hueska succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, while Canizales remains stable.

During an interview with police, Canizales said her husband, Christhian Garcia, was the one who fired the shots at her workplace. She went on to say that Garcia shot them because “she wanted to leave him and he knew this, but she has been afraid to do so because he has been threatening to have her and the kids deported as they are in the USA illegally,” according to the affidavit.

Canizales told police that she and Garcia had gotten into a fight before she left work the night of the shooting. During the argument, she alleged that Garcia broke her phone, took all passports from her and told her “she would have to start over and on one would know her,” the affidavit says. Hueska reportedly came to pick her up for work shortly after.

Canise told police that Garcia was an associate of the “MS 13 gang in Honduras, but she did not believe he was part of any gang here in the USA,” the affidavit says.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the distribution center that showed a suspect, now believed to be Garcia, exit a dark colored vehicle, run across the parking lot and confront the victims. The affidavit says movement can be seen between the people and then what appears to be a flash of light. The suspect then runs back to the vehicle and exits the parking lot.

The affidavit says police were able to used Garcia’s phone number to help locate a close proximity of his phone. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed Garcia and another male exit a residence in the 200 block of Warman, which was determined to be the home of Garcia’s father and brother.

At about 11:40 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop near Michigan St. and Meridian St. in downtown Indianapolis, during which they located Garcia, Julio Bonilla and a juvenile.

Later, Garcia spoke with police and reportedly said he was on his way to his lawyer’s office before being stopped downtown. He refused to be interviewed by officers.

Police did conduct an interview with Bonilla, during which he admitted to driving Garcia to the crime scene in a 2005 Nissan Altima, an affidavit shows. He also reportedly told police where the gun used in the shooting was hidden. That gun has since been recovered.

Garcia is now facing murder, attempted murder and aggregated battery charges, while Bonilla faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.