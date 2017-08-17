× Clinton County teen accused of killing sisters after crashing car into home waived to adult court

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A teen accused of killing two sisters after crashing a car into a Clinton County home last month has been waived to adult court.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asked prosecutors to charge Alia Sierra, 17, with criminal recklessness resulting in death. Her initial hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. in the Clinton County Courthouse.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 4900 block of West County Road 300 North.

Two sisters, 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 9-year-old Callie Fullerton, were watching TV in the living room when a car crashed into the house at 80 miles per hour. They were killed on impact.

The girls’ mother, Bridget Fullerton, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment.

Police say Sierra was driving the car when it crashed into the home. She was taken to the juvenile detention center in Delaware County. It is unknown at this time what caused her to lose control of the vehicle and travel 100 feet off the roadway.

At a press conference last month, officials with the sheriff’s office said Sierra may have been under the influence of opioids, and she could face more serious charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury if the presence of opioids is confirmed.

