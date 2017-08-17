× 4 terrorism suspects shot and killed in attempted attack near Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in an alleged terror attack south of Barcelona.

Authorities say the incident is separate from the attack that killed 13 people and injured over 80 others just hours earlier.

Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.

The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.