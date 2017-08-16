Heat and humidity arrive along with storm chances through Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a hot and humid day with hazy sunshine. High temperatures will be close to 90 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Expect high humidity through the afternoon hours.

We'll see a lot more dry time than wet, in fact not everyone will see the rain today. By 5-6 p.m. we'll likely have a few spotty thunderstorms. A brief heavy downpour is possible.

The chance for rain will go up on Thursday, but even that won't be a washout. An isolated severe storm is possible on Thursday, and the chance for rain will go up for the afternoon out ahead of a cold front.

If you're trying to get out to the fair, we could see a few spotty T-storms this evening and again late Thursday. Friday will be dry and slightly less humid.

The weekend will be very warm and humid. There is a 20% chance for a T-shower on Saturday, and Sunday will be dry and humid.

Highs will be near 90 early next week.