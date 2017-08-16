Sebastien Bourdais cleared to resume racing after crash during Indy 500 qualifying

Posted 7:43 pm, August 16, 2017, by

Sebastien Bourdais' car flips after hitting the wall during Indy 500 qualifying (IMS, May 20, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais has been cleared to resume racing, nearly three months after crashing during Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Wednesday that the 38-year-old Frenchman was evaluated by IndyCar orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday and given clearance to fully return to racing activities.

Bourdais fractured his pelvis, a hip and two ribs when his car exploded into pieces and spun through Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after hitting the wall at nearly 230 mph.

Dale Coyne Racing didn’t immediately announce when Bourdais would race next, though the driver has targeted the season finale at Sonoma on Sept. 17.

Bourdais won the season-opening race in St. Petersburg in March for his 36th IndyCar victory. He won four straight Champ Car season titles from 2004-2007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s