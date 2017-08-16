× Powerball jackpot hits $430 million for Wednesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $430 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing. This makes the jackpot the 9th highest in the lottery’s history, lottery officials say.

The Hoosier Lotto jackpot isn’t an amount to scoff at either. It’s set at an estimated at $20.5 million.

Powerball Jackpot Odds are 1 in 292,201,338 and Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25, according to the lottery officials. As for the Hoosier Lotto, Jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819 and Overall Odds are 1 in 6.

Indiana currently holds the record for Powerball jackpot winners.

Tickets for both are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.

The Hoosier Lottery offers a prize pool option for those who like playing with friends and co-workers.

