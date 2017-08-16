Name of suspect in Brownsburg shooting released; shooting victims identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Police are engaged in a manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting two people in Brownsburg.

Police are looking for Cristhian Garcia, who’s believed to be the husband or boyfriend of one of the shooting victims.

At 10:10 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg, where they found a man and woman had been shot.

They were identified as Alicia Canise Canizales, 22, and Jesus Huesca, 26. The female victim was conscious enough to tell investigators that Garcia was the shooting suspect. Huesca was shot in the head and unresponsive.

Both victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Garcia is believed to be driving a green Volkswagen Jetta. Police said surveillance video shows it pulling and a scuffle ensuing. The biggest concern is that Garcia may be traveling with three children, all under the age of 10.

Police thought they’d tracked Garcia to a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis, but they didn’t find him after an hours-long SWAT standoff that ended Wednesday morning.