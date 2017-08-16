× Man found not responsible in Brown County hatchet attack

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A judge in Brown County ruled Wednesday that 61-year-old Dana Ericson, was not responsible following following a hatchet attack on an 18-year-old foreign exchange student.

A judge determined him mentally incompetent to understand his actions.

In February of 2016, Ericson was accused of attacking the girl for “ethnic cleansing.”

Authorities found the 18-year-old exchange student from China suffering a substantial cut to her back and arrested Ericson on charges of attempted murder and two counts of battery.

School officials said she was taking photographs of the area with her class at the time of the attack.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police that they thought Ericson could have had a mental illness.

He will remain incarcerated pending a commitment hearing.