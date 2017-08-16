× Man dies after motorcycle crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Bartholomew County.

The crash occurred at 9:19 p.m. on East 400 South, which is west of the U.S. 31 roundabout. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a motorcyclist unconscious. He was flown via Lifeline to Methodist Hospital and underwent surgery.

He was in critical condition in the ICU Wednesday morning, but later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as J. Mike Diewert, 54, of Flat Rock.

Investigators say Diewert was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound at a low rate of speed when he made contact with a 2016 Honda CRV that was attempting to pass him. The driver of the Honda was not injured.