LIVESTREAM: Hundreds attend memorial for woman killed during Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday at 11 a.m. at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory. Ninety minutes before the service was set to begin, the line was already forming.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant. Heyer’s mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

Police stood in front of the theater, which seats about 1,000 people. It’s just a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a group of protesters Saturday, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.