Latest projections of cloud cover for solar eclipse

We are now less than five days away from the much anticipated Solar Eclipse. In the Weather Department our eyes are focused on what the weather will be like for the day.

As we get closer computer models usually come in to better agreement as to what cloud cover and precipitation will be. So far, the two medium-range computer models we use are at odds.

The two computer models we are looking at is NOAA’s global forecast model (GFS) and the European Forecast Agency’s global forecast model (ECMWF).

The best viewing of the solar eclipse will be with less cloud cover. For that we want to the total cloud cover percentage as close to 0% as possible. While you may be able to see some of the eclipse through the clouds, the more clouds overhead, the less you will see.

As you can see in the images above both computer models project clouds around in the Midwest on the afternoon of the 21st.

Here’s a more specific look at the projected total cloud cover percentage at 2pm Monday, August 21 around central Indiana.

Bloomington:

GFS – 78%

ECMWF – 40%

Columbus:

GFS – 79%

ECMWF – 66%

Indianapolis:

GFS – 79%

ECMWF – 81%

Kokomo:

GFS – 98%

ECMWF – 52%

Lafayette:

GFS – 95%

ECMWF – 78%

Muncie:

GFS – 90%

ECMWF – 58%

Peru:

GFS – 96%

ECMWF – 48%

Understand that there are another 35 computer model runs to go before the eclipse gets here. And that’s just for these two computer models. Once we get within 72-hours of the event, additional computer models will chime in with what they think will happen with the weather conditions.

HOW THE ECLIPSE MAY AFFECT TEMPERATURES

It will be interesting to see what happens with temperatures on the afternoon of the eclipse. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis pulled up data from the last annular eclipse to take place in 1994. The temperature dropped 4° in an hour when the maximum eclipse occurred over Lafayette. The moon appears smaller in an annular eclipse, so it does not cover all of the sun. So it is conceivable the temperature may drop 5° to 7° during the peak of the eclipse.

Right now we are forecasting a high of 90° for Monday. Since the eclipse is happening during the peak heating of the day, I’m curious to see if that keeps the temperatures from reaching their full potential that day.