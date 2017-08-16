Kingmakers’ ‘game sommeliers’ help bring family, friends together over board games on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When is the last time you sat down and played a board game?

At Kingmakers, located at 881 Massachusetts Avenue, you can do just that: take your family, friends, or coworkers and have your pick from hundreds of board games. Here, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“No matter your age, no matter how many people you have. Really games are kind of a great fit for everybody,” said Rebekah Sherman, the general manager of Kingmakers.

Five bucks. That’s all you need when you visit their location in the northeast corridor of Mass Ave. It’s just $5 per player for access to as many games as you want, for as long as you want. As you can imagine, this could make for a pretty great game night.

“Nothing breaks the ice like a good board game. You see people’s true colors come out in competition,” said Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

But you will want to bring some extra cash to enjoy some of their great drinks and snacks. They offer beer, wine, mead, and cider all on tap. And they try to keep as many local options as possible.

“We have Just Pop In, about five different varieties of those, we have Albanese Gummies, both the original and the sour, and then we have Broad Ripple Chips,” said Sherman.

4 Things You Need To Know:

Kingmakers has a large array of games and is a great place for visitors of all ages.

Kingmakers’ sommeliers make learning new games easy. The knowledgeable staff will explain rules to games and ensure all questions from players are answered.

Yelpers rave about Kingmakers’ affordability. The low entry fee and no limit on how long visitors can stay or how many games they can play ensures you get the most bang for your buck.

Kingmakers is not only family friendly, but also dog friendly. Pet loving Yelpers love this!

What really sets Kingmakers apart, though, is their “game sommeliers,” who are well trained in helping you not only choose from their over 300 games, but also teach you the rules as well.

“The idea is we want the board game sommeliers to know a lot of games and a lot of different varieties so when they first come on, I have a list of 30 games that they are required to learn to be able to teach,” Sherman said.

With so many options for things to do on Mass Ave, Kingmakers can be your primary stop, or you can check out other businesses and make a night of it.

“You have Yats next door, Natural Born Juicers, and Homespun if you want to do some shopping,” Smith says.

You can check out Kingmakers on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them on Facebook.

While on Mass Ave, check out these other local Yelp hot spots within three blocks of Kingmakers: