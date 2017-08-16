× Indy Ten Point Coalition expansion begins with Gary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gary’s police chief and other city officials are officially starting a partnership with Indy’s Ten Point Coalition. It’s the first since Attorney General Curtis Hill committed $500,000 in seed money to help the coalition expand its mission across the state.

They spent Wednesday night with similar groups from Kokomo and Muncie, plus Hill and a team from his office. They were starting the hard work of turning their money into crime reduction results.

They saw how Ten Point patrols three different neighborhoods, engaging with the neighborhood, working to build relationships and connecting people with needed resources.

“When you actually get an opportunity to see and experience and be involved in it, it gives you a completely different perspective,” said Joy Holliday, the director of Gary’s current community resource and crime prevention program called Gary for Life.

The Gary leaders say they understand that success, even in just a few neighborhoods, hasn’t come easy for Ten Point.

The organization has been around in Indianapolis for twenty years.