Indianapolis to be considered to host World Cup games in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It would be every Hoosier soccer fan’s dream come true! Indianapolis is being considered to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada is seeking bids from 44 cities that may be interested in hosting at least one of the 80 matches. Indianapolis is on that list of cities.

If Indianapolis wants to be a host city, they must declare their interest by September 5, 2017.

The official bid sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018 is expected to include up to 25 venues.

If Indianapolis is chosen as a host city, games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.