Indiana to receive more than $865,000 for state wildlife conservation projects

WASHINGTON – Indiana will receive more than $865,000 in federal funding for state wildlife conservation projects through the State Wildlife Grants (SWG) program.

The funds, which are provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, give support for a diverse array of species and habitats across the country.

The $868,955 in funding through the SWG program, which is part of $48 million being distributed nationwide, will support imperiled species and habitats listed in approved state wildlife action plans.

Grant funds must be used to address conservation needs, such as research, wildlife surveys, species and habitat management, and monitoring identified within state wildlife action plans. The funds may also be used to update, revise or modify a state’s plan.