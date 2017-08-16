Garth Brooks to perform in Indianapolis on October 7; tickets on sale next week

Posted 7:35 am, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:45AM, August 16, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets go on sale next week as country music legend Garth Brooks brings his world tour to Indianapolis.

It’s the first time he’s performed in the Circle City in 21 years. The Oct. 7 concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse marks his final stop in the Indiana, Illinois and Ohio portion of the Garth Brooks World Tour. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25, through Ticketmaster. There’s a strict limit of eight tickets per order.

They’ll be available through the following outlets:

There will be no sales at Ticketmaster outlets or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office.

Brooks, the 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year, is the number-one selling solo artist in U.S. history with numerous hits including “The Dance,” “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunders Rolls,” “Shameless,” “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” and many more.