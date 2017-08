× Franklin Police Department asks public to help find missing 15-year-old boy

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Franklin Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 15-year-old boy.

The missing teen’s name is Drayden Guy, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police say Drayden is about 5 foot 7 inches tall and he has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Drayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin police’s tip line at (317) 346-1100.